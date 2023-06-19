Indy DPW to operate on slide schedule

A line of trash cans waiting to be collected in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said trash pickup will be delayed this week.

Indy DPW will operate on a slide schedule, due to city holiday Juneteenth. This means curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash services will be delayed a day.

Here’s the updated schedule:

Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, June 20

Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, June 21

Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, June 22

Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, June 23

Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, June 24

The regular schedule will resume on Monday, June 26.