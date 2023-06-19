Indy DPW to operate on slide schedule
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said trash pickup will be delayed this week.
Indy DPW will operate on a slide schedule, due to city holiday Juneteenth. This means curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash services will be delayed a day.
Here’s the updated schedule:
- Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, June 20
- Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, June 21
- Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, June 22
- Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, June 23
- Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, June 24
The regular schedule will resume on Monday, June 26.