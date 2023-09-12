Indy DPW to receive $25 million for repaving neighborhood streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a unanimous vote, the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday approved a multi-million dollar proposal to improve residential roads.

Next year, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will be allocated $25 million for repaving neighborhood streets.

It’s the third year in a row the City-County Council has dedicated money to those plans.

The funds allocated in Proposal No. 262 will help with every part of fixing up local streets, from design, construction, and inspections.

It’s all a part of the department’s big-picture plans.

In March, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that over the next five years, Indy DPW will oversee $1.2 billion dollars in capital projects.

Since 2022, the city has invested more than $100 million to improve neighborhood roads.

After voting to approve the funds, Councilor La Keisha Jackson (D-District 14), said her constituents have frequently asked her for more investments like this.

“There were some streets that in 30, 40 years hadn’t been touched that had the opportunity to get new infrastructure,” Jackson said.

District 3 Councilor Dan Boots (D) said the proposal is a historic commitment to the city’s residential areas.

“I want to commend our council, commend our administration, for doing a job well done and really putting rubber on the road and bringing money to the streets in front of your homes,” Boot said.

As of Monday, the Indy DPW has a proposed 2024 budget of $363 million. That’s up for a vote at the Oct. 16 City-County Council meeting.

If approved, the department will have tripled its budget over the last seven years.