Indy DPW to salt roadways for expected Thursday night snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With low temperatures and possible snowfall expected Thursday night, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is sending 60 snow force rivers to begin pre-treating the roadways for potential slick spots.

The crews will start working at 11 p.m. Thursday and continue through Friday.

To see where roads have been plowed or treated, you can visit the Indy Snow Force Viewer.