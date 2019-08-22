Indy Eleven gives free tickets to blood donors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saving lives and getting to see an Indy Eleven soccer match for free.

The American Red Cross has teamed up with the Eleven to offer two free tickets to Sunday night’s game against the Charlotte Independence at Lucas Oil Stadium for anyone who donates blood.

The Red Cross had blood drives Thursday at the Keystone Group offices downtown and at Penske Automotive on 96th Street.

Another blood drive will be from noon-5 p.m. Friday at the Granite City restaurant on 96th Street west of North Meridian Street. Also, blood donors will get a $5 gift card to Amazon.

Sunday’s Indy Eleven game will air at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV.