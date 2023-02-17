Local

Indy Eleven releases pictures of groundbreaking Eleven Park design

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven & Keystone Group made an announcement Friday for the May 2023 groundbreaking plans for Eleven Park.

According to a release, the Eleven Park is a transformational neighborhood development set to change the southwest quadrant of downtown Indianapolis. The former company on the property, Diamond Chain, recently stopped production at the facility and will leave the property by the end of April.

Groundbreaking on Eleven Park is scheduled to begin in May. The development will include the following: A 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium, over 600 apartments, 205,000 square feet of office space, over 197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants, a hotel, public plazas with green space, and public parking garages.

Indy Eleven fans can expect to enjoy the new stadium by the summer of 2025.

For more information on the project, search @ElevenParkIndy and @IndyEleven on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.