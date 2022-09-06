Local

Indy Eleven season winding down, four home matches remaining

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven season is winding down and there are just four home matches left on the schedule.

John Koluder, senior director of communications and marketing for Indy Eleven, stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about how the team plans to wrap up the season.

The next home match is Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC. It’s also Pride Night.

“Our annual Indy Eleven Pride Night, we will be hosting on Saturday night, starting with tailgating with the Brickyard Battalion at four o’clock in Lot B. Throughout the evening, we’ll have pride-themed merchandise, with portions of proceeds going to a partner that we will unveil during the week,” Koluder said. “This is our ninth pride night. So we’re always proud to help celebrate the LGBTQ+ community here in Indianapolis.”

The team will host Hispanic Heritage Night on Sept. 25, Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Oct. 1, and a special night that’s “part family festival, part Octoberfest” on Oct. 8.

Diehard fans and new fans alike should attend a match because “the boys in blue are on a little bit of a roll,” Koluder says.

“It’s been a bit of a rough summer, but we had the top two teams in the USL championship come to Carroll Stadium last week and we beat both of them, got a little momentum, also got a draw at our new arch-rival in Detroit over the weekend. So, the team’s on a little bit of a roll,” Koluder said. “It’s a great opportunity to see a team that is playing hard, despite the playoffs being a little bit of stretch right now. The math is probably not going to work out for us, but head coach Mark Lowry has the guys firing on all cylinders.”

The team’s four remaining home matches include:

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. | Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. | Indy Eleven vs. Loudoun United FC

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. | Indy Eleven vs. FC Tulsa

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. | Indy Eleven vs. Charleston Battery

Visit the Indy Eleven website to find out more or purchase tickets.