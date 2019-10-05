Indy Eleven surprise 7-year-old brain tumor patient

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make a boy’s dream come true.

Larry, 7, has a brain tumor.

The team surprised Larry and his family on Friday with tickets to Saturday’s game and lots of team swag. He also had a chance to play with the team during practice.

Another surprise is waiting for the family at Saturday’s game, airing at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23.

One Indy Eleven player, Karl Ouimette, has a special connection to the boy’s story.

“My sister had leukemia. She’s been through it for several years. At one point, Make-A-Wish was generous enough to grant her a wish and it made a huge difference for her mental side of things and her positivity and approach for her fight with leukemia,” Ouimette said.