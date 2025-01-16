Indy eyes another Central State Hospital redevelopment

The entrance to the former Central State Mansion building Oct. 23, 2024. (Provided Photo/Enrique Saenz via Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Indianapolis is looking to redevelop another portion of the former Central State Hospital property.

The Department of Metropolitan Development introduced a request Dec. 20 for proposals for the 2-acre lot, which was home to a portion of the “Seven Steeples” building, the women’s ward of the hospital. The building was demolished in the 1970s, two decades before the hospital closed.

Redevelopment at the Central State Hospital campus

The former site of the IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit will be open for redevelopment when the unit moves to a new facility at the north end of the campus. Human remains found during construction at the new site, near Section I of the Central State Hospital Cemetery, were moved to other sections of the cemetery at the south end of the campus.

The lot joins three other parcels on the city’s 2024 Central State Adaptive Reuse Request for Proposals: the former powerhouse building at 3161 Kirkbride Way, the former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit stables at 77 N. Tibbs Ave. and an old storehouse at 3302 Kirkbride Way.

Interested developers have until Feb. 28 to submit their proposals. Finalists will be chosen later this year.

