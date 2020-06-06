Indy faith leaders host Saturday face mask giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overcoming Church on the city’s east side will host its second face mask giveaway amid the COVID-19 crisis on Saturday morning.

The effort is a partnership between local faith leaders and a national humanitarian campaign called Masks For The People.

The campaign was created by LIVE FREE, an organization which provides resources to people in jails, urban neighborhoods and rural communities.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, people will be able to receive one of two kits. The first is for a single person and contains 5 masks with hand sanitizer. The second is for people with children and front-line workers, and contains additional masks and sanitizer.

Pastor Bruce Farr with Overcoming Church says more than 70 kits were handed out during their first giveaway.

“The timing we realized, the first one was on a Friday afternoon when people were still working. So, we decided to host another one on Saturday morning to better serve more people,” said Farr.

It’s a sentiment shared by Nicole Barnes with Faith In Indiana as the state reopens.

“We’re not done. They are still anticipating another wave of COVID, so it’s important for us not to get too relaxed and protect ourselves and the community,” said Barnes.

Barnes and Farr are asking people to pre-register if possible, send one person from each family, and stay in your car during pick-up.

For more information or if you would like to donate to the Masks For The People campaign, click here.