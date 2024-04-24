Indy Film Fest opens Wednesday, features movie shot in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Film Fest returns for its 21st year on Wednesday night.

The annual celebration of cinema will feature work produced across the country. However, opening night features “Last Days of Summer,” a drama shot in Indianapolis.

IUPUI graduate Alex Rodgers directed the movie. Parts of the film were shot in the Woodruff Place neighborhood as well as the historic Artcraft Theater in Franklin.

The film is making its premiere at the festival.

“Last Days of Summer” producer Zac Cooper has been to IFF before. He says it’s a full-circle moment for him and the rest of the cast crew.

“It’s just great to help produce another filmmaker’s work,” Cooper said. “Many other people helped out. Now we actually get to open at the Indy Film Fest, which is huge.”

“Last Days of Summer” joins two feature-length films and a handful of short films with ties to Indiana in the festival’s Hoosier Lens category.

In total, over 100 movies, documentaries and short films will be shown over seven days at Kan-Kan Cinema on the city’s near east side and Living Room Theater in the Bottleworks District.

Many west coast-based filmmakers are coming to the fest for the first time.

Joanna Fong produced “Britney Lost Her Phone,” a comedy film.

“[It’s] a social commentary on modern technological conveniences and the good and bad that can come with it,” Fang said. “At the end of the day, though, it doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Dave Tappan directed the short sci-fi film “Universe 25.”

“It’s about a woman and she’s trapped in this room where, every 30 days, she gets a new roommate,” Tappan said. “It’s essentially a thought experiment about what would you do if you could no longer know anyone longer than 30 days.”

It’s not just scripted films being featured. The festival will show many documentaries, including ” “Tuluwat Reclaimed,” directed and produced by Michelle Hernandez.

“It’s a story about my tribe,” Hernandez said. “It’s important to me because it is a story about us reclaiming our island back and the process it took to do that.”

All Access Passes for festivalgoers to catch all the screenings they choose are available, or those interested in certain films can get admission into individual showings.

Indy Film Fest Schedule

Opening Night Wednesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. Living Room Theater

Screenings Thursday, April 25 – Sunday, April 28 Kan-Kan Cinema & Living Room Theater

Awards Night Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. Circle City Industrial Complex

Award Winner Screenings Saturday, May 4 & Sunday, May 5 Kan-Kan Cinema



For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Indy Film Fest website.