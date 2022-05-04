Local

Indy Fresh Market construction underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The community around 38th and Shadeland is considered a food dessert.

A grocery story will also be opening up on that same property. Michael McFarland and Marcus Williams are partnering to run the store and they also live in the neighborhood.

“It gives a segue into our grocery store which will provide food for our community, ” said McFarland.

“We’re very optimistic we’re ready to get back to the community and show them what we have to offer,” said Williams.

In the long term, they will own 100 percent of the store operation and real-estate.

The grocery store is slated to be ready to open in the first quarter of next year.