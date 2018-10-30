Indy Fuel introducing new deals during home games Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indy Fuel Daybreak segment on Oct. 30, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Fuel are cooking some new deals for fans during home games.

The team is hosting $2 Tuesdays and All-You-Can-Eat Thursdays.

The team's president, Larry McQueary and their executive chef, Andy Dunaway, stopped by Daybreak Tuesday.

They discussed the brand new promotions, what kind of food items are included in the deals and whether the all-you-can-eat deal is included with the price of admission or if it's an extra cost.

