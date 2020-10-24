Indy Fuel partners with Prevail to collect donations for abuse, crime survivors

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Community members can enjoy a free skate Saturday at Fuel Tank in Fishers in exchange for a donation in support of helping domestic violence survivors.

Indy Fuel is partnering with Prevail, an organization focused on crisis intervention and restorative support services for adults and children who have survived crime and abuse, to collect a variety of donations during National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

From 3 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Saturday, skate rentals and skating are free with a donation of $5, bottled water, gift cards, or individually packaged snacks at Fuel Tank located at 9022 E. 126th St.

Prevail is requesting the following items be donated:

grocery and gas gift cards

general gift cards from Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s or Amazon

individually packaged snacks, such as pretzels, chips, cookies, trail mix, popcorn, juice boxes, etc.

cases of bottled water

Click here to view Prevail’s entire agency wish list.