Indy Gay Market returns to Monument Circle with new features

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Gay Market is making its highly anticipated return to Monument Circle this summer, bringing with it a celebration of LGBTQ culture and community.

The free event highlights inclusivity and pride year-round and is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re so excited to be back on Monument Circle,” said Hannah Hadley, co-organizer of the Indy Gay Market. “We are an all-queer inclusive event that takes place every couple of months, featuring vendors from all aspects of the LGBTQ community, including artists and artisans.”

The market aims to provide a platform for new entrepreneurs, including artists and artisans who are looking to start their businesses. “We really try to uplift new entrepreneurs—people who are creative and want to start their own business but don’t know where to go or how to start,” Hadley explained. “We give them a space where they can set up, sell their wares, and experience that first-hand.”

Carly Valentine, another co-organizer, highlighted a new partnership with IndyGo to make attending the market more convenient. “On the 10th, you can meet at 22nd Street and take the Red Line to avoid downtown parking hassles,” Valentine said. “It’s all about making it easier for everyone to enjoy the event.”

The Indy Gay Market will feature different artists each day, offering a unique experience on both Saturday and Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to visit both days to see a diverse range of artistic talent.

In addition to the art and vendor offerings, the market will feature live DJs. DJ Slap House will perform on Saturday, while Tick will take the stage on Sunday. Although the market will not feature food vendors, visitors can enjoy snacks at Spark on the Circle.

“Having the event on Monument Circle allows us to celebrate our community in a central and visible location,” Hadley added. “We are thrilled to bring such visibility to the amazing queer people in Indianapolis.”

