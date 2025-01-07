Department of Transportation $150 million grant for Indy Go’s Blue Line

Bus on the IndyGo Red Line stops at a station. The Red Line is the first of three planned cross-county bus rapid transit lines. Planning for the Blue Line is now complete. (Image courtesy of IndyGo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $149.9 million grant award to Indy Go’s Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit.

The grant will help fund construction of the 24-mile Blue Line to provide public transportation along the east-west travel corridors.

“With enhanced reliability, greater frequency, and comfort, this expansion guarantees that every resident and visitor has access to vital hubs in Indianapolis, which is particularly gratifying to see in my home state,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press release.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is enhancing the way people travel in the country’s heartland by connecting riders to the airport, students to education, and Indy residents to new opportunities while supporting economic vitality and regional growth,” Buttigieg said.

The project includes 12 miles of bus-only lanes. The corridor runs along downtown Indianapolis, the State Capitol, the Indianapolis International Airport, and the Indianapolis Zoo. The Blue Line will also stop at three high schools and several redevelopment areas.

“This investment in the Blue Line represents a real commitment to the city’s transportation infrastructure and will reduce transit travel times in the corridor by up to 30 percent,” Veronica Vanterpool, FTA deputy administrator, said.