Local

Indy home of late businesswoman Christel DeHaan on the market for $14M

The mansion sits on more than 150 acres of land. (Photo from Redfin.com)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mansion of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan was placed on the market Monday for a whopping $14 million.

The Indianapolis home, which sits on 151.5 acres of land, clocks in at 41,762 square feet and boasts 7 beds and 13.5 baths.

Located in the 4500 block of North Michigan Road, the estate’s terraces, formal gardens and lavish landscape make it feel “almost like a holy, a true sanctuary,” the listing on real estate website Redfin reads.

Just ten hours after the house was posted, the listing had already been viewed more than 12,000 times.

DeHaan was a German-American businesswoman who was the co-founder and owner of Resort Condominiums International and the founder of Christel House International. She died in June of 2020 at the age of 77.

In 2019, DeHaan made Forbes’ list of America’s Self-Made Women as number 27.