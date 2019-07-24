Indy hosts international cyber conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of leaders in the cyber world are in Indianapolis this week for the CyberTech Midwest conference.

It’s a national conference designed to help protect people online.

Cyber technology affects almost every part of our daily lives.

As Chetrice Mosley with the State of Indiana told News 8, “if it plugs in and you touch it, you’re part of not only the problem but more importantly part of the solution when it comes to cyber security in our state.”

Speakers for the conference include an address by Governor Eric Holcomb, Rolls-Royce defense director, Phil Burkholde, and several other global leaders in the space.

During the conference, there’s going to be a Startup Pavilion to showcase innovation in Indianapolis.

It’s open to the public so if you have an idea and want to test it out, head here to register.