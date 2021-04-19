Local

Indy housing nonprofit joins national effort

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A nonprofit that works to improve housing and economic development in Indianapolis has been designated as a NeighborWorks America charter member, giving the local affiliate access to funding, expertise and other housing organizations across the U.S.

ReNew Indianapolis has received an unrestricted federal grant of $85,000 which can be put towards its community-based revitalization efforts.

There are more than 250 charter members in the U.S. that are working to develop and preserve affordable housing.

Renew Indianapolis Chief Executive Officer Steve Meyer says access to the NeighborWorks network provides an abundance of support for community development.

“It is obviously financial, but also skills, training and a support network from around the country of people who are developing best practices around the country and community development,” said Meyer. “So really, it’s it is a comprehensive support network for those of us who are working on comprehensive community development.”

Meyer says Renew plans to work closely with its partner organizations throughout the city to support broader efforts for comprehensive community development in Indianapolis.

“To achieve a truly equitable and inclusive Indianapolis requires us all to work together to make homeownership affordable and available to everyone in our city,” said Meyer.

NeighborWorks says Renew Indianapolis underwent a nearly year-long vetting process to ensure the local chapter met its standards. It is the first central Indiana organization to earn the affiliation.

In February, the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood was named a Lift Indy area for 2021, a community development investment program intended to support revitalization in Indianapolis neighborhoods. Renew Indianapolis says that project will benefit from the NeighborWorks partnership.

“Community challenges are best solved at the community level. And that’s really the strength of the NeighborWorks model. We look forward to providing resources technical support and training,” said Marietta Rodriguez, president & CEO, NeighborWorks America.

There are three other NeighborWorks affiliates in Indiana, including South Bend Heritage Foundation, LaCasa Inc. in Goshen, and Pathfinder Services Inc. in Huntington.