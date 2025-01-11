Indy Ignite makes history with first game against Orlando Valkyries

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Indy Ignite will take on the Orlando Valkyries in its first ever game on Saturday night at the Fishers Event Center.

Mary Kay Huse, Indy Ignite president and general manager, has been working to help build the team since the summer.

“We drafted a lot of exciting rookies that will be appearing tonight. And the team has been hard at work at training camp since the first week of December,” she said.

Volleyball has been on the rise for years, but to play professionally, athletes had to go international. 2024 was the first year they could stay stateside and play professionally.

“Now we’re the first expansion team into the league and have the team right here in Indianapolis. What we believe is the best city for sports. And so, I mean, we have a great community here,” Huse said.

Hoosiers are already showing their support as the first game already sold out.

“We announced our sellout on Tuesday, which was very, very special and just a testament to the grassroots community we have here. We’re absolutely a volleyball state. We’re a sports state. And that’s just shining through,” Huse said.

If you did not get a seat for the first Ignite match up, consider the pre-party bonfire outside the event at 5 p.m.

“We know it’s cold. We all are seeing that snow, but we have plenty of warmth outside and we have mascots from around the city joining us. We’ll have s’mores. We have a DJ. So the party really starts at 5 o’clock.”

And for tonight’s attendees, Huse said you should expect to have a memorable night.

“The girls are so athletic and I just can’t wait for everyone to experience that, but we’ve got a lot of fun things in store for the fans as well for all the timeouts and set breaks.”

Tickets are still on sale for the 2025 season, they start at $30.