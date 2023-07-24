Indy International Airport voted one of the best domestic airports in the nation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travelers are applauding the Indianapolis International Airport once again, as the airport is now at the top of the list for best domestic airports in the nation.

“It’s nice to come here and say this is a place that we have a lot of pride in our city, and it shows,” Lindsay Hadley said.

The airport placed second in the Travel and Leisure 2023 World’s Best Awards survey for best domestic airports, coming in behind Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Travelers from across the board say they are happy with how easy it is to navigate the airport, as well as how they are treated by TSA, restaurant staff, and more.

Mario Rodriguez, the airport authority’s executive director, says a lot of work goes into making the airport as successful as it has been.

“Everybody over here is so incredibly thoughtful with their fellow community members, and the people that fly out of here are community, so we want to make sure they’re well taken care of, and they’ve actually answered us — yes, they are well taken care of,” Rodriguez said.

“The off-site parking makes getting here extremely easy. They come to pick you up right at your car. It just makes for a stress-free kickoff. You know you’re going to get to your gate on time. Security is great getting through,” Rick Schmalzried said.

Rodriguez gives credit to the employees for their successes and makes sure they’re given the attention they need.

“We intentionally make sure that our team is functioning at the highest level. We intentionally listen to them and make sure we treat all our team with respect and courtesy and make sure that they’re given the tools to actually accomplish their job,” Rodriguez said.

Frequent fliers of the airport say they are incredibly grateful for the excellent customer service at the airport.

“From the people who work in food service, the guys that shine the shoes – everyone is really nice. We had some friends visit us from Pittsburgh, and they said, ‘Why is everyone smiling at us?’ You’re an Indianapolis now. It’s pretty friendly,” Hadley added.

Earlier this year, the airport was named the Best Airport in North America for the 11th consecutive year, an award given annually by the Airports Council International – North America for the airports with the best customer service quality.