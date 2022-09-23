Local

Indy Irish Fest returns to Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Join the shenanigans as the Indy Irish Fest returns to Garfield Park on Friday and Saturday.

Indy Irish Fest 2022 gives Hoosiers a chance to share and enjoy the art, sports, culture, music, history, and food that make Irish culture unique.

“It’s to honor our Irish culture,” Meg McLaine, Indy Irish Fest event organizer, tells News 8.

McLaine says everyone, not just those with Irish heritage, is sure to have a good time during the two-day event.

“We’ve got a great musical lineup. We started as an Irish music festival and we’ve expanded over the years. We’ve also got our family area back, which is really exciting because we’re an all-ages event. We’ve got sheep herding, we’ve got world demonstrations, we’ve got storytelling, magicians, live music, and all sorts of good things here for everyone to enjoy,” McLaine said.

There are no food and beverage tickets, according to McLaine: “We will take cash or credit card throughout the event so no waiting in line for tickets to buy those.”

Indy Irish Fest runs Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ticket pricing

Adult ticket and children 15+: $20/day

Children 4 to 14: $5/day

Children 4 and under: Free

Family Pass: $45/day for two adults and up to four children (under 15) in the same family.



For more information, visit the Indy Irish Fest website here.