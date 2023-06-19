Indy Irish Fest says it’s ‘unable to continue’ after 26 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After 26 years, Indy Irish Fest said it doesn’t have enough money to continue the event.

The September festival was centered on celebrating Irish culture and tradition annually. The first festival was in 1995.

The nonprofit said it has not been able to recover financially after canceling in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been unable to make up for the loss of funds and keep up with increased expenses,” the organization said in a Sunday announcement.

The organization said it was grateful to its volunteers, fans, vendors, and entertainers.

“While September will have a shamrock-shaped hole in it, we are thrilled at how Indy has grown and thrived over the last quarter-century. There are so many wonderful things about our city, so many cool things to do, and so many amazing people here. We are proud to have been part of it for so long,” the announcement said.