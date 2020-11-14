Indy Jazz Fest 2020 goes virtual due to coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music lovers can still support the Indianapolis jazz scene this year during the virtual Indy Jazz Fest. The musical mainstay has gone virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will feature “Native Sun” Saturday night. The trio’s hip hop and jazz suite titled “Legalize Being Black” will address the Black Lives Matter movement and the worldwide George Floyd protests.

That start at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The performances were recorded at Garfield Park.

Click here for a full line-up and to find more information on streaming events and how you can donate.