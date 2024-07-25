Indy Jazz Fest promises to bring energy and excitement to the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Jazz Fest is set to return this year with a lineup that promises to bring energy and excitement to the city. Headlining the festival is none other than the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 17 with the Sunset Series, leading up to the grand finale on Saturday, Sept. 28. Performances will take place at the Jazz Kitchen, the Cabaret, and White River State Park.

The lineup includes notable artists such as Lakecia Benjamin, Candice Springs, Bria Skonberg, and Marquis Hill. Additionally, a tribute to Indianapolis’s own J.J. Johnson, a legendary trombonist who would have turned 100 this year, is planned.

David Allee, the director of the Indy Jazz Fest, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s Grand Finale lineup during a visit to Daybreak on Thursday.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of energy to this year’s fest. That whole day is going to be fantastic,” Allee said.

The day will also feature performances by Marcus Miller, Michael Franks, and Indianapolis’s own Steve Allee, who will be performing with his chart-topping Magic Hour band.

A surprise addition to the lineup is Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role on “The Cosby Show.” Warner will be performing at the Cabaret, showcasing his talents as a bass player and spoken word artist.

“He’s got talents pretty much everywhere—acting, speaking, and now musically as well. So I think people are going to get real excited about that,” Allee added.

Chaka Khan, a Midwest native from Chicago, will connect with Hoosiers along with other local talents.

“We’re always focusing on making sure that we’re highlighting a lot of the great Indianapolis-based talent,” Allee said.

The festival’s mission as a nonprofit includes performance, legacy, and education, which are integral to the event.

Ticket prices start at $55, with lawn seats available for those who want to enjoy a full day of music. Gates open at 3 p.m., and performances will begin at 4 p.m., continuing into the evening.

