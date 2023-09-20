Indy Jazz Fest celebrates 25 years

false

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Jazz Foundation is celebrating 25 years of the Indy Jazz Fest, which features a variety of shows across the city with modern jazz performers and future stars.

The Indy Jazz Fest is “Looking back, Looking Foward” with shows through Sept. 30 with Grammy award winners, including Boney James, Sheila E., Stanley Clarke, Pat Metheny, and more.

David Allee, the director of Indy Jazz Fest, joined Daybreak Wednesday to speak more on the fest and how this year they plan on focusing on celebrating modern masters and new jazz stars.

The 2023 Indy Jazz Fest takes place Sept. 18-30 at different Indianapolis venues, including a grand finale at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Tickets for all shows are on sale and can be purchased online. To learn more, watch the full interview above.

Schedule