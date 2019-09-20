Indy Jazz Fest kicks off at Butler University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2019 Indy Jazz Fest kicked off Thursday night at Butler University.

The 10-day event is packed with concerts from 30 bands, master classes and panel discussions all around Indianapolis.

Thursday night, the event was emceed by WISH-TV’s Community Link host Marco Dominguez at Butler University’s Schrott Center for the Arts where 10-time Grammy award winner Arturo Sandoval performed.

Organizers say the mission of the festival is to preserve the legacy of jazz and promote its future in Indianapolis through education and performance.

Click here for tickets and a full schedule of shows.