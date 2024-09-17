Indy Jazz Fest will hit all the high notes

The smooth, sexy sounds of jazz will fill the streets of Indianapolis when Indy Jazz Fest returns for 12 days of music by international stars, modern masters, and Indy-based creators. (Provided Image/Indy Jazz Fest)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The smooth, sexy sounds of jazz will fill the streets of Indianapolis when Indy Jazz Fest returns for 12 days of music by international stars, modern masters, and Indy-based creators.

Indy Jazz Fest, the premiere event of the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation, begins Tuesday evening and runs through Saturday, Sept. 28.

Back for another year is the popular “Sunset Series,” an offering of intimate nighttime concerts at The Jazz Kitchen and The Cabaret. Scheduled performers include jazz and soul diva Kandace Springs, actor and Grammy-winning poet and musician Malcolm Jamal Warner, and Indy’s own Naptown Sound.

Tickets for Indy Jazz Fest events (excluding the Grand Finale) are available at www.indyjazzfest.net and host venue sites The Cabaret and The Jazz Kitchen.

Scroll down for a complete list of Sunset Series performances.

Indy Jazz Fest will wrap up with a grand finale event at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28. Headliners include Chaka Khan, Marcus Miller, and Michael Franks.

Tickets for the Finale Event at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park are available at Ticketmaster.com and from the Indy Jazz Fest website.

Indy Jazz Fest 2024 Schedule of Events

Sunset Series

Tuesday, Sept. 17 | 6:30 & 9 p.m. | $30-60

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N. College Ave.

KANDACE SPRINGS

Wednesday, Sept. 18 | 6:30 & 9 p.m. | $25 to $45

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N. College Ave.

BRIA SKONBERG

Thursday, Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | $35 to $75

The Cabaret • 924 Pennsylvania St., Suite B

AYMÉE NUVIOLA

Friday, September 20 | 7 & 9:30 p.m. | $35-65

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N. College Ave.

LAKECIA BENJAMIN

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 5 & 8 p.m. | $35 to $75

The Cabaret • 924 Pennsylvania St., Suite B

MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 8 p.m. – midnight | Tickets start at $50

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N. College Ave.

NAPTOWN SOUND

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 5 & 8 p.m. | $20-40

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N. College Ave.

MARQUIS HILL

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 6:30 & 9 p.m. | $25 to $50

The Jazz Kitchen • 5377 N. College Ave.

JJ AT 100 | INDIANAPOLIS JAZZ COLLECTIVE feat. Rob Dixon

Visit the Indy Jazz Fest website for more information on this year’s Sunset Series artists.

Indy Jazz Fest Grand Finale

The festival’s Grand Finale is Saturday, Sept. 28, at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis. Tickets start at $55.

CHAKA KHAN – A cultural icon, Chaka’s distinctive voice and style have influenced generations all over the world. The 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar has defined pop, soul, jazz, and funk music. For Chaka, her empowering anthem “I’m Every Woman” is more than just a song; it’s a way of life.

– A cultural icon, Chaka’s distinctive voice and style have influenced generations all over the world. The 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar has defined pop, soul, jazz, and funk music. For Chaka, her empowering anthem “I’m Every Woman” is more than just a song; it’s a way of life. MARCUS MILLER – With his distinctive style – a unique combination of funk, groove, soul and pure technical skills – Miller has been referred to as one of the most significant bass players in jazz, R&B, fusion and soul. Bass Player Magazine includes him on its list of ten most influential jazz players of this generation.

– With his distinctive style – a unique combination of funk, groove, soul and pure technical skills – Miller has been referred to as one of the most significant bass players in jazz, R&B, fusion and soul. Bass Player Magazine includes him on its list of ten most influential jazz players of this generation. MICHAEL FRANKS – Considered a leader of the quiet storm movement, Franks is known for his string of hits including “Popsicle Toes, “Antonio’s Song.” “The Lady Wants to Know” and many others.

– Considered a leader of the quiet storm movement, Franks is known for his string of hits including “Popsicle Toes, “Antonio’s Song.” “The Lady Wants to Know” and many others. STEVE ALLEE MAGIC HOUR BAND – Indy’s own legendary piano force reconvenes his chart-topping contemporary band for this special occasion featuring jazz superstars Rob Dixon on sax, John Raymond on trumpet, Richard “Sleepy” Floyd on drums, and Jon Wood on bass.

More info and ticket links at www.indyjazzfest.net.