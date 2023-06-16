Indy Juneteenth festival preparations underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although Juneteenth is three days away, preparations for the weekend festivities are well underway.

James and Twjonia Webb, the co-founders of Indy Juneteenth, joined Daybreak to talk about the upcoming celebration and parade.

The parade is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Military Park. The parade will be followed by a celebration at 12 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event, watch the video.