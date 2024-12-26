Indy kicks off Kwanzaa with Umoja Village Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first day of Kwanzaa kicked off with a vibrant celebration at The AMP at 16 Tech, as the Indianapolis Kwanzaa Committee hosted its annual Umoja Village Celebration.

Sibeko Jywanza, a member of the Indianapolis Kwanzaa Committee, joined Daybreak to discuss the significance of the holiday and the day’s events with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins.

“We’ll be at the AMP at 16 Tech today from 1 until 6,” Jywanza said. “Some of the vendors will be open, but we also have other vendors throughout the city that are going to come and have some crafts, have some clothing, have some of their games and toys.”

The celebration focuses on Umoja, the first principle of Kwanzaa, which means unity. Jywanza emphasized the importance of unity, especially in light of recent violence in the city.

“The reason why unity is the first principle is because that’s the number one thing that you have to do if you want to solve any type of issue or come together and do some type of initiative,” Jywanza said.

Jywanza also clarified that Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday, not a religious one, and is open to everyone.

“This isn’t a religious holiday,” Jywanza said. “This is a cultural holiday, so anyone can participate.”

The Umoja Village Celebration features vendors, performers, and free family-friendly activities. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, reflect on the past year, and look forward to the future.

