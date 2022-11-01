Local

Indy landmarks to “go teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness

Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis (IIB Photo)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local landmarks will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America program, Light the World in Teal, is an annual program that works to show support to anyone affected by Alzheimer’s. Teal is the Alzheimer’s awareness color.

The local landmarks will join 800 other international spots lighting up teal.

Indianapolis landmarks to light up teal:

  • Monument Circle
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Indiana State Museum
  • Indiana Power and Light Building
  • BMO Plaza
  • Indianapolis Artsgarden
  • Eli Lilly Corporate Center building
  • Robert N. Stewart Bridge (Columbus)
  • Columbus City Hall

Anyone looking to participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness can wear teal on Nov. 3.

