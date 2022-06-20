Local

Indy landscaper renovating school play areas for Juneteenth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family-owned landscaping business Heath Outdoor True North and one of its vendors, Stone Center of Indiana, will be at two Indy-area schools on Monday for a Juneteenth beautification project.

Workers will renovate the outdoor areas for The Oaks Academy Pre-K Education Center on East 16th Street and The Oaks Academy Brookside campus on Brookway Drive North.

Dozens of landscapers and designers will grade, add draining, and do landscaping at The Oaks Academy Pre-K campus in a project that will include 6,000 square feet of sod and native plants for the grounds. Crews will also build a functional art structure for children to gather, learn and play.

Robin Shaw, director of The Oaks Academy Pre-K Education Center, says Heath and True North did a great deal of work to prepare for Monday’s efforts.

“They learned about classical education…and how we do our curriculum and how the students build relationships with each other and with their teachers,” Shaw said. “They helped us really come up with some concepts that would be true to our school that would serve our students well and help us build relationships with them as we’re teaching them about science.”

A group of workers at The Oaks Academy’s Brookside campus will build an area for gaga, a variant of dodgeball played in a pit.