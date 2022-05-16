Local

Indy leaders celebrate opening of Community Justice Campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – City leaders, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, gathered Monday to cut the ribbon on the Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Campus.

The new facility is located at 675 Justice Way, just off of Prospect Street on the city’s southeast side.

It took workers four years to build the justice campus. City leaders say the goal of the project is to bring a modern, holistic, data-driven approach to the Indianapolis justice system.

“The opening of the Community Justice Campus represents the closing of multiple jails and the opening of the first, purpose-driven facility built for our City’s criminal justice system in nearly 60 years,” Hogsett said. “As we mark this occasion, we recognize that our work to reform our criminal justice system is not finished. Because we did not set out to build buildings, we set out to change as many lives as possible.”

Everything is housed in one place, including the adult detention center, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Courthouse, office spaces, and the new assessment and intervention center, which is a mental health and addiction treatment center that will address critical root causes of detention and recidivism. The justice campus also includes other elements that leaders say will strengthen and reimagine the city’s criminal justice system.

All in-person court matters, with the exception of juvenile delinquency cases, are being conducted at the new justice campus.

The Marion County Jail, the sheriff’s office, and the Marion Superior Court all began relocating to the new campus earlier this month.