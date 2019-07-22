Indy leaders changing downtown hotel plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis leaders are changing their strategy for hotel construction as part of expanding the Indiana Convention Center.

The plan is now to first build one 800 room hotel to make sure there’s enough demand to build a second one. Together, both hotels would total 1,400 rooms.

A group of hotel operators said in March said the area is already a saturated hotel market.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the plan in a letter Friday.

In the letter, Hogsett also said moving forward with investments to expand the current convention, sports and entertainment ecosystem is critical to protecting the 80,000 jobs supported by the industry.