Local

Indy leaders invest $25M in trails, greenways to improve public safety

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett discusses the third phase of the Circle City Forward plan on Sept. 8, 2021. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Making the city of Indianapolis a safer place to live for its residents: That’s the goal of city officials as they announced a new trails and greenways initiative.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to detail plans for Circle City Forward Phase Three, a $25 million investment in the construction and design of nine different trail and greenway projects.

“They will all connect to each other and they will all connect to the heart of our city and downtown by connecting to the cultural trail,” Indianapolis Cultural Trail Executive Director Kären Haley said.

It’s a total of nine projects, some of which will take place in Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and Madison Avenue.

“It was clear to many of us that we should take this opportunity to frame the future of trails, greenways, and multi-mobile traffic lanes throughout the city of Indianapolis,” Hogsett said.

“We see this as a catalytic opportunity to connect really a 45-mile loop leading all the way from Westfield to Noblesville down through our districts to downtown,” Councillor Jason Larrison, a Democrat, added.

Councillor La Keisha Jackson, a Democrat, says the project will also provide equity and new opportunities for residents on the east side.

“Many times, residents on the far east side feel disconnected from their downtown residents and their neighbors and this provides that opportunity for connectivity and equity as well for inclusion,” Jackson said.

She says it also makes the city more competitive for economic development.

“When companies think about relocating or expanding, one of the things that’s on the top of their list for their families are what do the parks look like, what do the trailways and bike lanes look like,” Jackson said.

According to city officials, several projects will only have design costs funded through this initiative, but Public Works plans to leverage this funding to make trail projects more attractive to receive grant funding at the state and federal level.

Here’s a full list of trails receiving either design and/or construction funding:

Pleasant Run Trail extension – Design and construction

Pleasant Run Trail rehab – Design and construction

Pogue’s Run Trail – Design and construction

Pogue’s Run Trail/Monon Trail connector – Design

Nickel Plate Trail – Design

Eagle Creek Trail Phase 2 – Design

West 30th Street – Design

Grassy Creek Trail – Design

Interurban Trail – Design

21st Street Trail via road diet – Design

Public Works Director Dan Parker says the project will help address some safety concerns.

“It was one of the original trails that were built and a lot of the things that we’re going to focus on with the Pleasant Run rebuild is the safety concerns with some of the crossings that there are with some of the intersections,” Parker said.

Next Monday, there will be a full City-County Council vote on the fiscal ordinance to fund the program.