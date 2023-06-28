Indy leaders seeking diverse roster of companies for downtown hotel project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is looking for a diverse roster of companies for a major downtown project.

The city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development is looking for businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, and people with disabilities to help build an 800-room four-star hotel on Pan Am Plaza across from the Indianapolis Convention Center.

Katlyn Rodriguez, communications coordinator for OMWBD, says every project funded by the city of Indianapolis has certain goals for involvement by these types of businesses.

“Those goals are 15% for minorities, 8% for women, 3% for veterans, and 1% for disabled individuals,” Rodriguez said.

City leaders will provide a project overview at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Amp at 16 Tech. They will discuss the project’s expected economic impact and the project schedule.

Rodriguez says it’s an amazing time for businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, and people with disabilities to join a project that will shape the city’s future.”

“This project has so many bidding opportunities. The first bid package is worth over $300 million and we’re looking for contractors — not only prime but also sub — so it’s super important for minority businesses to be involved in this project.”