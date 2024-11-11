55°
Indy leaf pickup has begun. What you need to know.

From Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, DPW will collect up to 40 bags of leaves per home during your regular trash day pickups. (Photo by Jenna Watson/Mirror Indy)
by: Enrique Saenz, Mirror Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Fall is well underway and leaves are everywhere. That means it’s time for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to begin collecting leaves on the curbside.

From Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, DPW will collect up to 40 bags of leaves per home during your regular trash day pickups.

Leaves should be placed in plastic bags with other trash by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash pickup day.

Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County and could result in fines up to $2,500.

For more information about leaf collection, call DPW at 317-327-4000

Mirror Indy reporter Enrique Saenz covers west Indianapolis. Contact him at 317-983-4203 or enrique.saenz@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @heyEnriqueSaenz.

