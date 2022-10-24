Local

Indy man faces drug, gun charges following arrest near Angola

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested for drug and gun possession after a state trooper spotted him going 100 mph on the interstate near Angola.

Anthony Liner, 45, was arrested Saturday on charges including methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

At around 10 p.m., a state trooper saw Liner speeding on I-69 just south of the Angola exit and pulled him over, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The trooper became suspicious after pulling Liner over and searched his vehicle, state police say.

During the search, the trooper found a loaded handgun as well as methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana edibles, and drug paraphernalia. State police say Liner is prohibited from carrying a handgun in the state of Indiana.

Liner was arrested and transported to the Steuben County Jail. A preliminary court date has not been announced.

Online court records show that Liner also faces charges in Marion County for battery by a deadly weapon. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 22, with a jury trial set to begin on Dec. 1.