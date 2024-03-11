Indy man hit by car when exiting truck on I-69; police say he was in different accident moments before

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was killed Monday morning after being hit by a car when he left his truck to assess damage from an accident he was in moments before.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Justin Tracy of Indianapolis.

The Anderson Police Department says officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 at the 222-mile marker around 5:31 a.m. on a report of a serious accident involving three vehicles.

Investigators learned that Tracy, driving a GMC pickup truck, had rear-ended a Toyota sedan. Both vehicles pulled off on the side of the road, and when Tracy exited his truck, he was struck by a passing Dodge passenger car.

Despite efforts from first responders, Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other two drivers involved in the incident stayed during the investigation.

I-69 was closed for several hours while officers were on the scene.