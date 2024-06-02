Indy man killed by Madison County deputies after officers try to serve warrant

Lights flash on a police vehicle. An Indianapolis man was shot and killed by Anderson police on June 1, 2024, after officers attempted to serve him an arrest warrant. (WISH Photo)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was shot and killed by Madison County deputies after they tried to serve an arrest warrant on him Saturday night.

Indiana State Police in a release identified the man as 44-year-old Lataurus Harrison.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant to Harrison at the request of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear what Harrison was wanted for.

Deputies found Harrison sitting in a car parked in the driveway of a home in the 1600 block of Fairview Street.

State police say, at some point, the encounter with Harrison escalated, and officers tried to calm the situation by giving Harrison several commands to get out of the car and show his hands.

Harrison refused the demands, police say, and at some point, an officer fired their weapon at Harrison. Harrison was struck at least once. Despite life-saving procedures, Harrison died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident.

During a search of Harrison’s vehicle, police say they found a handgun in the front seat.

Investigators say they are reviewing bodycam footage from officers, and will also release the name of the officer who fired their weapon sometime soon.