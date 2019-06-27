Indy man recovering after being shot multiple times with BB gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man is recovering after someone shot him with a BB gun in broad daylight in his front yard.

Now he’s warning people who live in the neighborhood near 40th Street and College Avenue to be on the lookout.

“I was cutting the lawn… I was going back and forth on the lawn, and the first one hit me right behind the knee,” said Jai Swann.

Swann says he thought the pain he felt Tuesday afternoon was from a rock that had kicked up while mowing his lawn.

But the hits kept on coming, and they weren’t rocks. They were shots from a BB gun.

“I went back and came back again, and then another got me right above the wallet that was in my back pocket,” said Swann.

That wasn’t the end of it.

Swann says the last hit, on his back, was the one that hurt the most.

He’s left with the welts and bruises to prove it.

“It hurt, it caught my attention. That’s the one when I called the cops… and they were here within seven minutes,” said Swann.

Swann turned to the Nextdoor app to warn his neighbors.

He also showed News 8 video of the incident. It was all caught on his doorbell camera.

In the video you can see the moment Swann is first hit and his stunned reaction.

The other angle shows the shooters running between an alley just north of his house.

Not only was Swann hit, but he says the mirror on his neighbor’s car and another neighbor’s window were shot at too.

Swann hopes whoever did this is caught before someone gets seriously hurt.

“If I didn’t have my glasses on, and it hit anywhere in my eyes, you could blind somebody with that! You see what the impact is on skin. On your eye, I couldn’t imagine,” said Swann.

While having BB guns in Indiana is legal, they are not regulated by state gun laws.

If you know anything about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.