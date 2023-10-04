Indy man sentenced 14 years for possession of firearm, trafficking meth while on parole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and trafficking meth while on parole, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, on Dec. 2, 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 37-year-old Joseph Lloyd’s residence to assist the Marion County Probation Office with an address verification and a compliance check.

Police say at that time, Lloyd was on probation for dealing cocaine.

Once inside the home, officers found a handgun underneath Lloyd’s wallet, and another inside a hidden compartment in the closet. In the same compartment, officers found controlled substances, including 53.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2.43 grams of Oxycodone, and 5.81 grams of Alprazolam.

Officers also found $1,960 in cash and two digital scales with white drug residue in his closet.

Court docs say that Lloyd admitted in court that he possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to sell it.

A judge ordered Lloyd to serve four years probation following his release from federal prison.

“Even on parole for drug trafficking, this defendant persisted in dealing in deadly drugs while armed with deadly weapons,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Our neighborhoods deserve to be protected from these crimes, and those who commit them must be held accountable. Armed drug dealers are a high priority for federal prosecution. I encourage everyone returning to our communities from prison to engage with available services to turn their lives around, rather than returning to conduct that will land you right back behind bars.”