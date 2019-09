INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It may not feel like fall outside yet but you and your family can start enjoying some fall traditions.

Apple season is already underway at many central Indiana orchards.

Kait Baumgartner, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She discussed some of the best orchards in the area. Some of those she mentioned include: Tuttles Orchard in Greenfield, Beasley’s Orchard in Danville and Apple Works in Trafalgar.

