INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It can be easy to get caught up in the mania of Black Friday and the holiday shopping frenzy in general.

However, Anna Beal, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, says it doesn’t have to be that way.

She stopped by Daybreak and shared some Black Friday alternatives.

Some of her suggestions include volunteering, making gifts for others and just spending time with your family on Black Friday.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.