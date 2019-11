INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – November is Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Two people who have a deep understanding of the disease are Kristin Austin, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, and April Kroger, founder of “Briezy’s Bunch.”

Both of them stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

They discussed what they mean by “one person with epilepsy is one person with epilepsy” and the different kinds of seizures someone can experience.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.