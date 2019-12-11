Indy Moms Blog: How to be more giving, grateful during holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Amid the shopping rush, the fancy light displays and fulfilling everyone’s wishlist, it can be easy to lose sight of the true meaning of the holiday season.

Deandra Beaven, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She discussed some ways to make the season about giving and gratefulness in your family.

Some of what she suggested included being intentional about gift-giving and talking about the importance of giving back.

