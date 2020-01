INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A feature post on the Indy Moms Blog is tackling a terrifying topic: the reality of human trafficking and how it can happen locally.

Roleen Demmings, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She discussed who is most at risk for abduction and how parents can prevent children from being abducted.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.