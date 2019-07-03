Indy Moms Blog: Independence Day activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Independence Day is Thursday.

If you still haven’t figured out what to do to celebrate, our friends at Indy Moms Blog have compiled quite the list.

Kait Baumgartner, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

She discussed some of the activities happening in the Indianapolis area on the Fourth of July.

Some of what she talked about was the Indians game and their firework display at Victory Field, Brownsburg’s 4th of July Extravaganza and the Star Spangled Symphony at Conner Prairie.

To watch the segment and hear her suggestions for July 4th fun, click on the video.