Indy Moms Blog: Local holiday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday shopping season is now upon us.

While most will likely head to big chains and websites to do their shopping, there is another option.

Local stores are hoping you give them a shot this holiday season.

Kait Baumgartner, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak this morning.

She talked about the impact of shopping local, how it can affect the community and she also shared some gift ideas that can be picked up at local establishments.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.