Local News

Indy Moms Blog: Local splash pads, water fun

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:52 AM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:52 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Storm Track 8 says temperatures could reach the 80s on Wednesday.

As we head in the hot summer months, staying cool is vital.

Kait Baumgartner, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak.

She discussed some great local places to keep the entire family cool.

Some of the locations she talked about included the Greenwood Splash Park on the south side, Williams Park in Brownsburg and the Tarkington Splash Plaza, not far from downtown.

To hear more about these cool places, click on the video.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines