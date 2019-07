INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The comfortable weather is perfect for parks.

For most, area schools will be back in session soon. So, if you’ve been waiting to visit local parks, stop procrastinating.

Lauren Schregardus, an Indy Moms Blog contributor, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday morning.

She talked about some of the best parks to hit up before the kids return back to the classroom for another school year.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.